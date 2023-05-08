2023 – Time to Celebrate World Zion Day

Fifty-six years ago, during the Six Day War of 1967 – Zion, the Temple Mount was redeemed by the Israeli Defence Forces. On that miraculous day, Defence Minister Moshe Dayan proclaimed these unforgettable words: “We have united Jerusalem, the divided capital of Israel. We have returned to the holiest of our holy places, never to part from it again.”

These miracles are celebrated annually in Israel on Jerusalem Day – the 28th of Iyar according to the Hebrew calendar, the day that our paratroopers entered the Mount of Zion and announced it in our hands. People dance in the streets with festive white clothes, march down the city, wave flags, sing, pray, and praise Hashem, God Almighty, for reuniting His holy city Jerusalem and redeeming Zion – His holy mountain.

There can be no doubt that the redemption of the city of Jerusalem and the Mountain of Zion was brought about following centuries of the Jewish nation praying and yearning for it and after decades of action as part of the Zionist movement to establish the State of Israel. The national Zionist movement called upon individuals and communities to actively pursue this destiny of establishing a flourishing Jewish state with Jerusalem its eternal capital.

Now it’s time for all nations to join us in taking Zionism to the next level. Zionism that is focused on Zion – Hashem’s Temple Mount! Zionism that is committed to turning Zion into the prophetic House of Prayer for All Nations. Zionism with Zion.

If the prophets repeatedly remind us to expect the great return of the People of Israel to the land and to the city – they continuously mention the goal of this process – turning His holy mountain, Zion, becoming the source of His guidance Torah (For from Zion will come out the Torah – Isaiah 2) and to a house of prayer for all nations (Isaiah 56)

This assignment can not be merely ours as Jewish People – it demands upon all individuals from all of humanity to join forces aimed at the essence of this Godly Biblical process – announcing His kingdom in Zion.

We and all our Bible-believer friends at Shalom Jerusalem Foundation and at The Global Zionist movement have a shared goal of taking Zionism to the Next Generation – Generation Z – Zion. We aim to achieve this by making sure that Zion is constantly on the walls of our hearts, homes, and houses of worship.

For this reason, it is crucial that the Israeli Jerusalem Day, which will be marked this year on May 18th, becomes a World Zion Day. When we read the scriptures, we see quite clearly that while Jerusalem refers to the buildings, the houses and the inhabitants, Zion refers to the Mountain, the Holy Temple, the spirituality and the kingdom of Hashem – God Almighty.

As part of these efforts this is a specific call to communities worldwide to partner with the Global Zionist Movement (GlobalZionism.com) and celebrate with us. You are of course invited to be here with us in Jerusalem and join those celebrating in her streets. But we also encourage those that are not here to mark it in your communities with dancing, marching and praying. For this purpose we have put together a special set of prayers devoted to this day and cause (you are welcome to download them free of charge), Torah teachings, live broadcasts from the streets of the city and from the Temple Mount.

We call upon all of you to respond to the call of Hashem as Abraham, Jacob, Moses and Samuel did by saying loud and clear – Hinneni – Here I am to serve the mission you have for our generation and time.

Save the date and celebrate World Zion Day with us on May 18th!

With Blessings from Zion, Jerusalem,

Yehudah Glick – Chairman of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation (ShalomJerusalem.org) and founder and CEO of The Global Zionist Movement (GlobalZionism.com)