The largest Satanic event ever held in Boston

And if any person turns to ghosts and familiar spirits and goes astray after them, I will set My face against that person and cut him off from among his people.

Leviticus

18:

6

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

May 5, 2023

2 min read

The Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple is holding an event in Boston this weekend billed as “the largest satanic gathering in history”. Called  SatanCon 2023, the event celebrates the tenth anniversary of the temple’s founding and is a landmark of 700,000 members. The sold-out event will feature rituals, entertainment, discussion panels, a marketplace, and a wedding chapel. Organizers said the event also celebrates the tenth anniversary of the temple. Lectures will include “Re-imaging Lilith as an Archetype for Reproductive Justice,” “Sins of the Flesh: Satanism and Self-Pleasure,” “Reclaiming the Trans Body: A/theistic Strategies” and “Deconstructing Your Religious Upbringing.”

About 800 people gathered at the opening of the three-day event on Friday with organizers, more than twice the number that attended last year. The event began with the shredding of “symbols of oppression,” including a “Thin Blue Line” flag and a copy of the Bible.

“We stand here today in defiance of their siege and destroy their symbols of oppression,” one leader, a woman, announced to the crowd before shredding pages from the Bible, according to a report.

The Satanic Temple claims to be “a nontheistic religious organization, seeks to “encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits.” Its members meet to engage with political and public affairs that “advance secularism and individual liberty.” While claiming not to be politically partisan, the group has the ‘right to abortion’ as one of its tenets.

