Netanyahu praises Nablus operation that eliminated Dee family killers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Special Operations headquarters that oversaw the morning mission that eliminated the Palestinian terrorists who murdered three members of the British Israeli Dee family.

Lucy Dee, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered in an April shooting attack on their car on the Route 57 highway near the Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley. The two girls died during the April 7 terror attack; their mother died days later on April 11.

The terrorists, identified as Hamas members Hassan Katnani and Muad Masri, were shot dead in an exchange of fire after Israeli Defense Forces surrounded their hideout in Nablus’s Kasbah in the Old City.

“This morning, the IDF, the ISA and the National Counter-Terrorism Unit took action in the Old City of Nablus, in daylight. They settled accounts with the murderers of Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee; may their memories be for a blessing. They confronted these murderers and eliminated them,” said Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Netanyahu at the ISA Special Operations HQ:

“This morning, the IDF, the ISA & the Counter-Terrorism Unit took action in the Old City of Nablus, in daylight. They confronted and eliminated the murderers of Lucy, Maya & Rina Dee, may their memories be for a blessing. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 4, 2023

“There is a message here that needs to be understood: In recent months, we have eliminated or captured 110 terrorists; most of them were eliminated. Our message to the murderers, to whoever attacks us or tries to attack us is: We will find you. You can hide, you can try to hide, but it will not help. The long arm of the State of Israel will find you,” declared the prime minister.

During the operation, troops fired a rocket at the building where the terrorists were hiding in order to flush the terrorists out into the open.

Ibrahim Hura, identified by the IDF as a collaborator with the Hamas terrorists, was also killed in the raid, the military said.

Leo Dee, Lucy’s husband and the father of Maia and Rina, recited the Yizkor memorial prayer last week at Israel’s main ceremony marking the state’s 75th Independence Day. The Dees have three other children: Keren, Tali and Yonathan.

“The kids and I were comforted to hear that the Israeli security forces have eliminated the Iranian-funded terrorists responsible for Lucy, Maia and Rina’s murders,” Leo said on Thursday.