US to mark National Day of Prayer on Thursday

Every year, a National Day of Prayer is commemorated across the US, calling on Americans to pray for the country. Each faith is called to pray in its own manner but as one nation. While it may not be well-known, there have been over 150 such calls to prayer since the custom began.

A prayer was composed for this year’s Day of Prayer, which will take place Thursday May 4, and posted on the internet and the White House released a statement, honoring the occasion. A broadcast will be available via live stream at 8:00 pm ET on the website,

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, inviting people to pray for the nation. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. Last year, all 50 state governors plus the governors of several U.S. territories signed similar proclamations.

Last week, Pastor Geoff Eckart, the lead pastor at Daybreak Church in Hudsonville Michigan, was chosen to be the chairman of the National Prayer Committee (NPC) and oversee the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer website listed the following facts about the day: