Foreign ambassadors come together to see Israel’s natural precious gems

A delegation of over 30 ambassadors and diplomats from across the globe, who are members of the Ambassadors’ Club of Israel, visited the HolyGems Visitors Centre in Northern Israel for the first time.



As the owner of the exclusive rights of marketing all precious certified gems mined from the first deposit ever discovered in the Land of Israel, HolyGems is the world’s only jewelry inlaid with never-seen-before, natural precious gems mined from the Land of Israel. In March 2022 HolyGems was given a Certificate of Discovery by Israel’s Energy Ministry, stating that a first precious gems deposit has been discovered near Haifa, and that the company is permitted to sell jewelry cut with these precious stones.



HolyGems CEO Tali Shalem-Taub, said that, “it was a big honor for us to collaborate with the Ambassadors’ Club of Israel. The story of the discovery of the first precious gems deposit in Israel has evoked great curiosity internationally, and we are happy about the initiative of the Ambassadors’ Club and about the interest shown by the many ambassadors who came to our visitors center in Acre.”



The Ambassadors’ Club of Israel, an independent non-profit non-government organization which brings together more than 100 diplomatic representatives in Israel, were given a special tour where they were shown the process of treating the piles of soil arriving from the mining area to the operational facility in Acre, sifting and sorting the soil special machines, finding the stones in the lab, polishing them and then setting them onto the luxury gold jewelry displayed in the showroom.



The ambassadors also listened to the unique story that had led to the discovery of the first deposit in Israel, as told by members of the Taub family who owns the brand. In 1999, Avraham Taub established a new company – Shefa in Israel G.M. Ltd – for the exploration, research, and development of gemstones mines in Northern Israel, and his family still run the business.



Ambassadors and diplomats from countries including Bulgaria, Panama, Colombia, Lithuania, Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Tanzania, Albania, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Kosovo, Myanmar, were in attendance.



Yitzhak Eldan, president of the Ambassadors’ Club of Israel, said, “We are always proud to show the members of the Ambassadors’ Club the Israeli natural, historical and human resources, such as the precious stones found in our land, and of course the Old City of Acre that has been selected by UNESCO as a world heritage site. They are a source of great pride, and the ambassadors were very happy to have this opportunity”.

The Ambassadors’ Club of Israel visit HolyGems to see how the jewelry was created (Credit: Liya Geldman)

After the tour, the visit continued to the Old City of Acre, which was the first place in Israel to be declared by UNESCO as a world heritage site. The ambassadors visited the historical sites of the Knights’ Halls and the Templars’ Tunnels.