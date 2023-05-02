Israel’s new natural treasures to appear at major Christian convention

International luxury jewelry brand HolyGems™ will be appearing at this year’s National Religious Broadcasters convention for the first time, looking forward to connecting with the thousands of people in attendance.



As the owner of the exclusive rights of marketing all precious certified gems mined from the first deposit ever discovered in the Land of Israel, HolyGems is the world’s only jewelry inlaid with never-seen-before, natural precious gems mined from the Land of Israel.

Throughout the Bible one can find references to precious stones and gems, but for centuries nobody had found evidence that such stones could still be found in the Land of Israel.



In 1988, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, head of the Hasidic group Chabad Lubavitch, suggested that those gems were indeed still there, hidden deep in the area surrounding the city of Haifa.

“The uniqueness of Haifa are, that it has a sea, and it has a valley – and in the valley are precious stones and gems,” he told Haifa’s Mayor Arye Gurel at the time. “The Holy One, Blessed Be He, did a wondrous thing; he concealed them in the depths of the earth, and in any case, in the depth of the plowed field…”.

After hearing about the Rebbe’s words, Avraham “Avi” Taub, a follower of the Rebbe, decided that he would find those gems.



In 1999, he established a new company – Shefa in Israel G.M. Ltd – for the exploration, research, and development of gemstones mines in Northern Israel.

Some 15 years later, a new unique type of stone found only in Israel was discovered in the area of Mount Carmel near the northern city of Haifa. The stone, named Carmeltazite or Carmel-Sapphire, was officially recognized by the International Mineralogical Association.

In March 2020, just a few months after Avraham Taub’s sudden death, the State of Israel issued a Discovery Certificate confirming that an economic deposit of precious gems was found in the areas for which Shefa holds the license.

The mission of uncovering the Holy Land’s treasures and turning them into stunning jewelry has since been taken over by Avraham’s children, who have continued his legacy. Each stone is guided through a process to realize their full potential and unlock their true beauty.



The NRB convention, which this year will take place at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida between May 22-25, is the leading conference for Christian communicators from all over the world and attracts thousands of participants from all industries.



HolyGems’ first ever booth at the convention can be located in the Cypress Ballroom — Booth 127, offering a unique opportunity to connect with Israel and its unique products.



