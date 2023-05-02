Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israel’s new natural treasures to appear at major Christian convention

Look up all around you and see: They are all assembled, are come to you! As I live —declares Hashem— You shall don them all like jewels, Deck yourself with them like a bride.

Isaiah

49:

18

(the israel bible)

Israel365

Israel365

May 2, 2023

2 min read

International luxury jewelry brand HolyGems™ will be appearing at this year’s National Religious Broadcasters convention for the first time, looking forward to connecting with the thousands of people in attendance.

As the owner of the exclusive rights of marketing all precious certified gems mined from the first deposit ever discovered in the Land of Israel, HolyGems is the world’s only jewelry inlaid with never-seen-before, natural precious gems mined from the Land of Israel. 

Throughout the Bible one can find references to precious stones and gems, but for centuries nobody had found evidence that such stones could still be found in the Land of Israel.

In 1988, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, head of the Hasidic group Chabad Lubavitch, suggested that those gems were indeed still there, hidden deep in the area surrounding the city of Haifa.

“The uniqueness of Haifa are, that it has a sea, and it has a valley – and in the valley are precious stones and gems,” he told Haifa’s Mayor Arye Gurel at the time. “The Holy One, Blessed Be He, did a wondrous thing; he concealed them in the depths of the earth, and in any case, in the depth of the plowed field…”.

After hearing about the Rebbe’s words, Avraham “Avi” Taub, a follower of the Rebbe, decided that he would find those gems.

In 1999, he established a new company – Shefa in Israel G.M. Ltd – for the exploration, research, and development of gemstones mines in Northern Israel. 

Some 15 years later, a new unique type of stone found only in Israel was discovered in the area of Mount Carmel near the northern city of Haifa. The stone, named Carmeltazite or Carmel-Sapphire, was officially recognized by the International Mineralogical Association. 

In March 2020, just a few months after Avraham Taub’s sudden death, the State of Israel issued a Discovery Certificate confirming that an economic deposit of precious gems was found in the areas for which Shefa holds the license.

The mission of uncovering the Holy Land’s treasures and turning them into stunning jewelry has since been taken over by Avraham’s children, who have continued his legacy. Each stone is guided through a process to realize their full potential and unlock their true beauty.

The NRB convention, which this year will take place at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida between May 22-25, is the leading conference for Christian communicators from all over the world and attracts thousands of participants from all industries.

HolyGems’ first ever booth at the convention can be located in the Cypress Ballroom — Booth 127, offering a unique opportunity to connect with Israel and its unique products.

Come at visit HolyGems at the NRB Convention or for information on HolyGems please visit https://holy-gems.com/

Share this article

Related articles

Jewelry company offers unique artifacts inspired by the beauty described in the Bible 

Israel365

Israel365

The Bible comes to life with a jewelry line modeled after scriptures

Israel365

Israel365

Faith pays off: Man believes in prophecy, makes multimillion-dollar discovery

Israel365

Israel365

Defend Israel and fight antisemitism and fake news! The world is under assault by falsehood. Join us to fight for truth.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Default Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .