Netanyahu: We will not allow Iran to put a noose of terror around our neck

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to prevent Iran from putting a “noose of terror” around the Jewish state’s neck.

“At all times, of course, we maintain security. We will not allow Iran to put a noose of terror around us. We are working on this matter around the clock, all the time, even today, and we will continue to act both offensively and defensively against the aggression of Iran and its terrorist satellites,” said Netanyahu at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The premier also praised the nation for its conduct during last week’s Memorial and Independence Days.

“We saw in these days and ceremonies the people of Israel unite around the things that are sacred to it, the national symbols that we all share. We have one country, and it is precious and important to all citizens of Israel,” he said.

“We have a fundamental disagreement on judicial reform but we are making an effort to resolve this dispute through dialogue. With the goodwill of both sides, I am convinced that it is possible to reach an agreement—and I fully back it,” added Netanyahu.

The prime minister noted that the Knesset’s summer session would begin on Monday (officially on Sunday but the plenum does not meet on Sundays), adding that his government intends to pass a two-year budget to “bring economic stability and catapult the economy to new achievements.”

Another government initiative is the establishment of a National Guard, which Netanyahu said would “restore personal security to all citizens of Israel, including Arab society.”