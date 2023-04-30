US House speaker visiting Israel, to address Knesset

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is due to arrive in Israel on Sunday, where he will meet with top officials and become only the second-ever holder of his post to address the full Knesset.

McCarthy is heading a 20-member delegation of Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

He will be received at Ben-Gurion Airport by his Israeli counterpart Amir Ohana before traveling directly to the parliament in Jerusalem for a formal dinner.

On Monday, McCarthy will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, where he will lay a wreath in honor of the 6 million Jews exterminated by the Nazis and their helpers during World War II.

In the afternoon, Ohana will open the Knesset’s summer session and speeches will commence, including McCarthy’s address in English.

Ohana earlier this month described McCarthy as a “steadfast supporter and longstanding friend of Israel,” and noted that it would be the top Republican official’s first trip outside the U.S. since assuming his post in January.

“This is a clear expression of the strong and unbreakable bond between Israel and its closest ally, the United States of America,” added Ohana.

McCarthy said the U.S. relationship with the Jewish state remained “as important as ever,” adding that the visit would be special coming on the heels of Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

McCarthy late last month expressed his backing for the Netanyahu government amid an ongoing national debate in Israel over the judicial reform initiative.

“Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman and most importantly, a great friend of the United States,” McCarthy wrote. “Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception.

“I support Netanyahu, and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering,” he added.

Newt Gingrich was the only other House speaker to address the Knesset plenum, having done so in 1998.