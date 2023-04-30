Subscribe
Study The Bible
Israeli children’s charity for terror victims to attend major Christian convention in Florida

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God.

Isaiah

40:

1

(the israel bible)

Israel365

Israel365

April 30, 2023

2 min read

International charity The Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, whose mission is to heal the trauma of children who are victims of terror, will be making an appearance at this year’s National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando, Florida.

In 2001 American-born David Rubin was the mayor of the Israeli town of Shiloh, and as he was driving home one evening from Jerusalem with his three-year-old son, his car was ambushed by three Palestinian terrorists. He was wounded in the leg and his son was shot in the head, but the bullet missed his brain stem by millimeters and he survived the attack.

“Thank God, my son is physically okay now,” Rubin says. “But he is still dealing with the experience emotionally to this day.”

Transformed by the experience, Rubin wanted to build something positive after the event. In 2004, he established the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund in order to help children living in the biblical heartland to recover from trauma. The organization supports vital therapeutic, educational, and recreational programs- particularly in the Shiloh bloc of communities in the heartland of Biblical Israel, where the children have suffered terribly from the terrorism of the past few years.

Rubin is an active philanthropist, and author, writing books including “God, Israel and Shiloh”, “Trump and the Jews”, and “Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn from Israel”.

The NRB convention, which this year will take place at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida between May 22-25, is the leading conference for Christian communicators from all over the world and attracts thousands of participants from all industries.

The Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund will be hosting a booth located in the Cypress Ballroom — Booth 127, offering Christian leaders a unique opportunity to connect with Israel and to support those who are most in need: terror victims and their families.

Come visit Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund at the NRB Convention or for more information about Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund please visit https://www.shilohisraelchildren.org/ 

