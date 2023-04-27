Christian Zionists applaud Israel’s 75th anniversary

Among the many organizations and foreign nations that congratulated the Jewish state on its 75th anniversary are pro-Israel Christian groups.

“Today, we celebrate the miraculous rebirth of the Jewish State,” tweeted Christians United for Israel (CUFI).





On the 5th Iyar 5708, David Ben Gurion said: “The Land of Israel was the birthplace of the Jewish people. Here their spiritual, religious and national identity was formed."

Today we celebrate the miraculous rebirth of the Jewish State and wish all Israel independence day. pic.twitter.com/YAxdAzoYXm — Christians United for Israel (@CUFI) April 25, 2023

In a video released on April 26—Yom Ha’atzmaut—CUFI founder and national director Pastor John Hagee said that the five Arab armies that attacked the newly declared Jewish state “failed to remember that Israel’s defender was God almighty. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob had decreed that a nation shall be born in a day.”

“The Jewish state remains a miracle of God that continues to bless and change the world,” he added. “Seventy-five years since Israel’s rebirth as a modern nation, Israel lives.”

The group Christians in Defense of Israel called Israel’s modern rebirth “unprecedented.”

“No other nation in history has lost its sovereign existence for nearly 2,000 years, while its people still retained their identity and language all that time, and was then re-established as a nation in its original homeland,” it stated.

Mat Staver, the group’s chairman, noted that Abraham was 75—the same age Israel is today—when God promised to make him a great nation and showed him the land that his descendants would inherit, present-day Israel.

“The biblical and historical connection of the land of Israel to the Jewish people is undisputed,” said Staver.