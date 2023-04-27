At 75, Israel’s population approaches 10 million

Israel’s population stands at 9,727,000, according to figures the Central Bureau of Statistics released on Monday, on the eve of Independence Day.

Of them, 73.5% are Jewish, 21% Arab and 5.5% non-Arab Christians, members of other religions, and those without a religious classification in the Population Registry.

Since the previous Independence Day, Israel’s population grew by 216,000 people, or 2.3%. During the period, some 183,000 babies were born, approximately 79,0000 immigrants arrived and 51,000 people died.

At the time of the state’s establishment, Israel’s population numbered 806,000 people.

By 2030, the population is expected to reach 11.1 million, and by 2040 13.2 million. In Israel’s centenary year, the population is predicted to hit 15.2 million.

Since its rebirth in 1948, more than 3.3 million people made aliyah to Israel, of whom about 1.5 million (43.7%) arrived as of 1990. About 60,000 Israeli citizens alive today were born in 1948, and more than 3,300 are over 100 years old.

Some 89% of Israelis aged 20 and over are satisfied or very satisfied with life, based on data from the 2021 Social Survey.

The Jewish state will begin marking Memorial Day on Monday night, and then 24 hours later immediately usher in its 75th Independence Day.