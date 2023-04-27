Biden reaffirms ‘enduring friendship’ as Israel celebrates 75 years

U.S. President Joe Biden’s message on the occasion of Israel’s 75th Independence Day:

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend our best wishes to the people of Israel as they celebrate 75 years of statehood.

“When David Ben-Gurion declared Israel’s independence in 1948, he announced the birth of a state ‘based on freedom, justice and peace.’ Just 11 minutes later, [U.S.] President [Harry] Truman announced that the United States would be the first nation to recognize the government of Israel. Today, we are still proud to be counted among the first of Israel’s friends and allies. And the United States recognizes the resilience of Israel’s democracy—the bedrock for our robust and special relationship.

“As a life-long friend and supporter of the State of Israel, I have worked my entire career to deepen and strengthen our partnership. And I have seen first-hand the benefits to both our nations. Together, we have achieved remarkable advances in science, medicine, and technology that will benefit our people for generations to come.

“We’ve continued to work together to create a more prosperous, peaceful, and integrated Middle East. And as strong partners, we are working together to build new alliances to meet 21st-century challenges like climate change and global health.

“Today, as we mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel, we reaffirm our enduring friendship and commitment to Israel’s security. Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!”