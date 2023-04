As the sun set on Tuesday evening, Israel transitioned from the somber memories of Yom Ha Zikaron (Memorial Day) into Yom HaAtzmaut (Independence Day), joyously celebrating the 75th anniversary of our return to our homeland as a nation. If you can’t be here to join in the celebrations, Israel365 News is giving you a glimpse of what Israel is like on its birthday.

Fireworks in the West Bank city of Hebron, during independence day celebrations, April 25, 2023. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

The 75th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 25, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the 75th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 25, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

People walk on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, during Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, April 25, 2023. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

In light of the current political situation in Israel, the members of the Rimon synagogue in Efrat read the Declaration of Independence, for the first time ever during morning services, in celebration of Israel’s 75th Independence Day. April 25, 2023. Photo by Gershon Elinson/FLASH90

Israeli children play with Israeli flags ahead of Israel’s 75th Independence Day, at “Kobi kindergarden” in Moshav Yashresh, on April 19, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90

The Israeli flag is hung all over city centre Jerusalem, ahead of Israel’s Independence Day. April 23, 2023. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/FLASH90

People watch as the Israeli Air Force flies over the beach in Tel Aviv, in preparation for the military air show which will be held on Israel’s 75th Independence Day. April 19, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Israeli Air Force flies over the beach in Tel Aviv, in preparation for the military air show which will be held on Israel’s 75th Independence Day. April 24, 2023. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90