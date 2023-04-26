Subscribe
Study The Bible
Israeli teens drop out of robotics competition held on Shabbat

If you refrain from trampling the Shabbat, From pursuing your affairs on My holy day; If you call the Shabbat “delight,” Hashem's holy day “honored”; And if you honor it and go not your ways Nor look to your affairs, nor strike bargains—Then you can seek the favor of Hashem. I will set you astride the heights of the earth, And let you enjoy the heritage of your father Yaakov— For the mouth of Hashem has spoken.

Isaiah

58:

13

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

April 26, 2023

< 1 min read

The booth at the international robotics competition in Houston on April 21 had a rather unusual diorama: Shabbat candles, challah, a Kiddush cup and a poster explaining that it was Judaism’s official day of rest.

The teens from Modi’in on Trigon 5990 sent a letter to tournament organizers informing them that the team could not compete on the holy day, despite having reached the final stage.

“We come from a religious Jewish background, and our faith is an integral part of who we are,” they wrote in the letter. “Saturdays, Shabbat, hold a special significance in the Jewish faith.”

A tournament official read the team’s statement, and as the audience applauded, he thanked the team for the “reminder of the importance of things outside of robotics.”

