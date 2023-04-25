As Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s trial begins, healing group says trauma is natural

With jury selection beginning in the trial of Robert Bowers, 50—accused of shooting and killing 11 mostly elderly Jewish worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Congregation on Oct. 27, 2018—a group based at the Squirrel Hill Jewish Community Center that supports those impacted by the attack released a statement.

“We stand together against hatred today and every day, and we know that the love of our community is stronger than the actions of one person,” stated Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership.

Those who experience trauma from the trial should feel comfortable seeking mental-health resources, she added.

Bowers faces the death penalty if convicted on 63 charges, including murdering Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

He allegedly declared that “all Jews must die” in the most deadly attack on U.S. Jews in history.