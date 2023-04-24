BREAKING: Ramming attack in the heart of Jerusalem; 8 wounded

There are initial reports of a ramming attack on Agripas Street in Jerusalem in the area of Davidka Square one block away from the Mahane Yehuda market. United Hatzalah volunteers are currently treating a number of injured at the scene. MDA teams reported treating right casualties, of which one, a man in his 70s, was evacuated in serious condition, and one in moderate condition. Another six were evacuated with minor injuries. The wounded are being taken to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Tzvi Klein reported from the scene: “Three pedestrians were struck by a car. Two people are in serious condition and one person sustained moderate injuries. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit is on its way to the scene to treat people suffering from emotional shock.”

The attacker was reportedly shot and killed on the spot by an armed bystander. Initial reports claim the Palestinian terrorist was a resident of East Jerusalem.

An eyewitness described the attack:

“The vehicle was under control. The terrorist hit anyone who was near the crossing at a high speed of 90 km/h,” he said. “He turned the steering wheel deliberately in the direction of the crosswalk, and didn’t get stuck on the pillar as if he had, he would have lost control.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister Netanyahu was at the opening ceremony of the IDF Memorial Day events at the time of the attack. He said that the attack was “another attempt to murder Israeli citizens.”

“Minutes ago, not far from here, there was another attempt to murder Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu says, adding that the incident “reminds us that the Land of Israel and the State of Israel were acquired through many tribulations.”

A spokesman for the Hamas terrorist organization praised the attack.

“The heroic ramming operation in the city of Jerusalem comes as a response to the crimes of the occupation and the violation of the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the spokesperson said. “The last of the crimes was the raid on the mosque at the Gate of Mercy and cutting off its electricity.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge