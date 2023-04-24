Christian group stands up to neo-Nazi antisemitism in Florida

On Saturday, a group of about 60 multi-faith protesters came out in support of the Jewish community at the intersection of State Road 40 and Beach Street in Ormond Beach, Florida to stand against antisemitic hate groups. The net result was that the neo-Nazis, who are becoming more visible in Florida, were a no-show.

A request for a permit to demonstrate submitted by the National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi white supremacist organization, was submitted by group leader Burt Colucci and was denied by the city on the grounds that the NSM is a “public nuisance hate group” as defined in their city code.

“Prominent leaders of the National Socialist Movement have been arrested, charged and/or convicted for committing hate-related crimes,” the city wrote in its denial. It also states that Colucci as a co-defendant is currently charged in Orange County, Florida, with battery, a third-degree felony, with a trial date scheduled for June 2023.

“The crimes were committed at a rally of the applicant,” the permit denial reads. “You are also indicted in Arizona for committing hate-related offenses at rallies there.”

The hate groups are also protesting against Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood who has vowed to shut down antisemitism in his precinct. His efforts have made him a target and so far three people have been jailed for making online death threats against the sheriff.

A counter-protest was organized by the Philos Action League, a group devoted to creating a community of Christians committed to showing up in solidarity with the Jewish community when an act of antisemitism happens. Protesters held signs with statements like “We stand for our Jewish neighbors”, “Zero tolerance for antisemitism”, and “End Jew hatred”.

The show of solidarity was apparently intimidating as, despite ongoing calls to demonstrate, no neo-Nazis appeared. Luke Moon, deputy director of the Philos Project, was pleased with the results.

“We were successful,” Moon told Israel365 News. “We accomplished our goal. The goal is to get out in front of them and prevent antisemitism before it shows up. This was a real show of support here in this county. ”

Antisemitism is on the rise in the area. Last week, antisemitic flyers were distributed in Debary and in February, white supremacists from NSM and the Goyim Defense League stood on the pedestrian bridge over International Speedway Boulevard near Ormond Beach holding anti-Jewish signs. The GDL is known for dumping antisemitic propaganda in yards in multiple cities and hoisting banners similar to the ones displayed on the bridge. At the same time, the GDL held a rally outside a Chabad center in Orlando.

“Leave our country go back to Israel”

“Heil hitler” “sir do you think you should be put in an oven”



These “GDL” nazi animals have been terrorizing & targeting Jews & Jewish communities with impunity



Police are refrained from doing anything. This needs to be stopped

One year earlier, the community was blanketed with hate flyers and antisemitic graffiti that were believed to have been distributed by the GDL.