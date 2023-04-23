Subscribe
Leo Dee to recite Yizkor prayer during Independence Day ceremony

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God.

Isaiah

40:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

April 23, 2023

< 1 min read

Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife, Lucy, and daughters Maia and Rina were killed earlier this month in a Palestinian terrorist attack, will recite the Yizkor memorial prayer at Israel’s main state ceremony on Tuesday night marking the state’s 75th Independence Day.

Lucy Dee, 48, Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered in an April 7 shooting on the Route 57 highway near the Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley. Terrorists opened fire on their passing vehicle, causing it to crash into the road’s shoulder. The terrorists then approached the car and riddled it with nearly two dozen bullets.

In a video message shortly thereafter, Leo Dee called for the observance of April 10 as “Dees Day” and urged supporters to post photos of themselves with the Israeli flag to social media.

“Today, we differentiate between good and evil, right and wrong,” he said. “The Israeli flag is the sign of good. It’s the side of building something worthy. Do it for your soul. Do it for the souls of Maia, Rina and Lucy Dee.

“Do it for all of humanity and do it now,” he added. “It has never been more urgent.”

The Israel Defense Forces was continuing on Sunday to search for the terrorists who killed the Dees.

The annual torch-lighting ceremony for Independence Day will take place just after sundown Tuesday on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

