Israel’s 75th Birthday – 4 days to go, 4 holy cities to know

Israel’s 75th birthday is almost here and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our state’s birth with you! Join Israel365 on a journey as we count down the days to Yom Ha’atzmaut! From stunning landscapes to cultural experiences, get ready to explore the beauty of Israel, and it’s people.

Let the countdown begin!

Every town and city in Israel is built atop thousands of years of Biblical history. But the four holy cities of Israel – Jerusalem, Hebron, Tiberias and Safed – stand out. These cities have deep religious significance for Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike, and they have been revered for centuries as places of awesome spirituality.

Hebron

Located in southern Judea, Hebron is an ancient city that has been continuously inhabited for over 4,000 years. It is the burial place of the biblical patriarchs and matriarchs, including Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah, as well as Adam and Eve. Hebron was also King David’s first capital city, before he became king over all the tribes of Israel.

In 1929, the Jews in Hebron were massacred and the community was destroyed by local Arabs, but after Israel’s miraculous victory in the Six Day War, Jews began to once again settle in Hebron. Today, it is home to a small but thriving Jewish community that welcomes visitors from all over the world to pray to God in the merit of their forefathers and mothers, in the place where heaven and earth meet.

Tiberias

Situated on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee, Tiberias is where the Sanhedrin, the highest Jewish court, was relocated after the destruction of the Second Temple. It is also the burial place of many prominent rabbis, including Rabbi Akiva, who was martyred by the Romans, and Maimonides, the great Medieval rabbi and philosopher.

Christians are drawn to Tiberias, where Jesus performed many of his miracles, such as healing the sick and feeding the 5,000. Home to Mt. Tabor’s Church of Transfiguration and the Church of St. George in Cana, Tiberias plays a central role in the history of Christianity.

Safed

Located in northern Israel in the Galilee mountains, Safed is famous for its rich history of Jewish mysticism and Kabbalah. It is the burial place of many famous rabbis, including Rabbi Isaac Luria, a pivotal figure in the history of Jewish mysticism.

According to the great Jewish mystics, Safed is destined to play a critical role in the final redemption. According to tradition, the Messiah will come from Safed on his way to Jerusalem.

Jerusalem

The epicenter of world religion, Jerusalem is holy to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Israel’s holiest city is home to the Western Wall, the last remaining structure of the Second Temple, which is a place of pilgrimage for Jews from all over the world. Jews pray for the day when the Temple will be rebuilt and God’s glory will fill the world. Jerusalem is significant to Christians as the site of the crucifixion and many of the most critical events in Jesus’ life.

Just to the east of Jerusalem’s Old City is the Mount of Olives, which offers a panoramic view of the site where the Temple once stood and the many holy sites of Jerusalem. During the times of the Temple, the Red Heifer was slaughtered and burned there, so that its ashes could be used to purify those who became ritually impure. Today, it is the site of the oldest Jewish cemetery in the world, the burial place of Biblical kings and great rabbis who desired to be first for the resurrection of the dead in the End of Days.

The Prophet Zachariah states the Mount of Olives is where the Messiah’s feet will stand firm in his vision of the climactic, final battle when all the nations gather to make war against Jerusalem.

Each of these four holy cities offers visitors a glimpse into the rich cultural and religious heritage of Israel. With their holy sites, breathtaking scenery, and Biblical history, these holy cities will change your life!