Israel to be the “Land of (Cow Free) Milk and Honey

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that an Israeli startup has received government approval to begin selling cow-free milk. The announcement came during a visit by the PM at Steakholder Foods, a Rehovot-based maker of cultivated meat products. The PM also became the first world leader to taste 3D-printed cultivated fish.

“Today we ate fish that was produced without fish and meat that was produced without cattle. This is a global revolution,” said Netanyahu. “Israel is a global leader in the field of alternative protein and we will see to it that we continue to lead.”

“Soon we will have new permits and new heights that will change the world,” he added.

While he did not name the company that got the go-ahead, Tech12 reported that he was referring to Remilk, a multi-national company that specializes in the production of cultured milk and dairy products that was founded in 2019. Remilk has developed a method of yeast-based fermentation to produce milk proteins with an identical chemical compound to that of milk traditionally produced by cows.

The product received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in 2022 ales approval in Singapore. Remilk has an agreement with Tara, Israel’s leading privately owned manufacturer of dairy products and second largest milk processing dairy.

In order to produce cow-free milk, the company uses genetically-modified single-cell microbes in order to create milk proteins on a large scale. The resulting milk is identical, in terms of taste and texture, to the milk that is traditionally produced from cows but is devoid of lactose, cholesterol, growth hormones, and antibiotics. It is then dried up into powder form which can then be used in derivatives of milk-based products such as yogurt, cheese, and ice cream. Companies that currently use traditional dairy can replace their dairy proteins with Remilk’s protein.

With more than 100 companies working in the alternative proteins field, Israel leads the world in investment in plant-based proteins and is second only to the United States regarding money invested in the alternative protein industry.