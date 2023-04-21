Memorial Day: 59 soldiers added this year, 31 victims of terror

Israel will remember its fallen soldiers and the victims of terrorism on Monday night on Yom Hazikaron. This year, 59 soldiers who were killed during active service were added to the list, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry on Friday. In addition, 86 disabled veterans died due to complications from injuries sustained during their service.

This accounts for soldiers and police who died in the past year, whether in the line of duty, or as a result of an accident, illness, or suicide.

According to government figures, 24,213 people have died in of those who have died during military service in the country since 1860. In addition, 4,255 civilians have been murdered in hostilities from 1851 until today.

Since the last Memorial Day, 31 civilians have been killed in hostilities, including two disabled people who were injured several years ago and were recognized by the state as victims of hostilities.

Since the establishment of the State of Israel, the number of victims of hostilities stands at 3,236 murdered people, of which 740 were children and teenagers up to the age of 18, as well as 120 Israelis who were murdered abroad and 135 foreign citizens murdered in terrorist attacks. The terrorist attacks have left 3,420 orphans, of which 118 lost both parents, 800 widows, 851 bereaved parents, and 250 families who suffered multiple losses of more than one person per family.

The somber day comes at a time when Israel is experiencing ongoing political protests that included military personnel.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a letter instructing ministers and members of the Knesset to avoid making political statements during Memorial Day. Thousands of family members of fallen soldiers have demanded that politicians not attend Yom Hazikaron ceremonies at military cemeteries. The Brothers in Arms group representing reservist soldiers protesting against the government’s judicial reforms requested that soldiers and reservists honor the day and refrain from protests.