Israel’s 75th Birthday – 6 days to go, 6 Israeli Women to know

Israel’s 75th birthday is almost here and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our state’s birth with you! Join Israel365 on a journey as we count down the days to Yom Ha’atzmaut! From stunning landscapes to cultural experiences, get ready to explore the beauty of Israel, and its people.

Let the countdown begin!

In this article, we showcase 6 amazing Israeli women who have left a lasting and unforgettable mark on our history.

From visionary scientists and trailblazing politicians to inspirational human rights activists, Israeli women have proven that anything is possible with vision, passion, and hard work. With only six days to go until Israel’s 75th birthday, let’s celebrate six incredible Israeli women who have changed Israel – and the world!

#6 – Dr. Nili Cohen

Dr. Nili Cohen, the first female President of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is a legal scholar whose groundbreaking work in civil rights and constitutional law has helped shape Israeli society. Her tireless efforts to promote academic excellence and expand access to higher education for underrepresented groups have made her an inspiring trailblazer for women in leadership positions.

#5 – Dvora Baron

Dvora Baron, a literary pioneer who paved the way for a new generation of Hebrew writers and intellectuals, is remembered for her contributions to Israeli literature and her impact on shaping the cultural heritage of the country. She was an accomplished writer who broke new ground in Hebrew literature and inspired future generations of writers through her work

#4 – Miriam Peretz

A symbol of hope and perseverance who has inspired many with her story of resilience in the face of tragedy, Miriam Peretz is one of Israel’s most beloved public figures. After losing two sons in the Israeli army, she became an advocate for love and unity among the oft-divided Israeli people, touching the hearts of people around the world.

#3 – Hannah Senesh

A remarkable young woman whose bravery and resilience during World War II continues to inspire, Hannah Senesh’s determination to fight against the Nazis and save innocent lives led her to join the British Army and embark on a dangerous mission to rescue Jews facing certain death. Although tragically captured and executed by the Nazis when she was just 23 years old, her legacy lives on as a symbol of courage and selflessness.

#2 – Ada Yonath

A pioneering biochemist who made history as the first woman from the Middle East to win a Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Ada Yonath’s groundbreaking work on the structure of ribosomes has revolutionized our understanding of how cells work and opened up new avenues for drug development. A brilliant woman in a male-dominated field, Yonath’s determination, curiosity, and passion for science have inspired countless others, particularly women and girls, to pursue careers in STEM fields.

#1 – Golda Meir

A trailblazing leader who shattered the glass ceiling for women in politics, Golda Meir was Israel’s first and only female prime minister. Known to everyone as “Golda,” she left an indelible mark on Israel’s history, becoming a hero to many young women around the world. Golda’s legacy continues to inspire women and girls to pursue their dreams and fight for a more just and equitable world. She proved that with hard work, determination, and a fierce commitment to her beliefs, anything is possible.