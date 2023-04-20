Israel’s 75th Birthday – 7 days to go, 7 Israeli Medical Inventions to know

Israel’s 75th birthday is almost here and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our state’s birth with you! Join Israel365 on a journey as we count down the days to Yom Ha’atzmaut! From stunning landscapes to cultural experiences, get ready to explore the beauty of Israel, and its people.



Let the countdown begin!

With 7 days to go until Israel’s 75th birthday, let’s count down the top seven Israeli medical inventions that are revolutionizing healthcare around the world.

#7 – Personalized Treatment for Diabetes

DreaMed Diabetes is a diabetes management platform that uses AI algorithms to provide personalized treatment recommendations in real-time. By analyzing data from continuous glucose monitoring systems and insulin pumps, DreaMed Diabetes optimizes insulin therapy and improves blood glucose control.

#6 – A Telemedicine Breakthrough

TytoCare is a telemedicine platform that enables patients to conduct remote medical exams with their healthcare providers from the comfort of their own homes. The platform includes a handheld device that allows patients to capture images of their ears, throat, skin, and other body parts, as well as a stethoscope attachment that enables remote monitoring. This technology became especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing patients to receive medical care while minimizing exposure to the virus.

#5 – Transforming Treatment for Breast Cancer

IceCure’s minimally invasive treatment for breast cancer, ceCure, uses sub-zero temperatures to freeze and destroy tumors. This quick, painless procedure has a high success rate and is transforming breast cancer treatment.

#4 – Screening for Cervical Cancer with a Smartphone

MobileODT is a smartphone-based cervical cancer screening tool developed by Israeli medical startup MobileODT. The device uses a small optical attachment that attaches to a smartphone camera, allowing healthcare providers to capture high-resolution images of the cervix and detect early signs of cancer.

#3 – New Treatments for Crohn’s Disease and Colon Cancer

Given Imaging’s(Medtronic) capsule endoscopy system uses a small, swallowable capsule equipped with a camera to capture images of the digestive tract. This innovative technology has revolutionized the way doctors diagnose and treat gastrointestinal conditions, such as Crohn’s disease and colon cancer.

#2 – Helping the Blind Navigate the World

OrCam is a wearable device developed by an Israeli company that helps people with visual impairments “see” the world around them. The device uses artificial intelligence to recognize and “read” text, objects, and faces, relaying this information to the wearer via an earpiece or speaker. This technology has greatly improved the quality of life for many people with visual impairments, allowing them to navigate the world with greater independence.

#1 – Helping the Paralyzed Walk Again

Finally, for our top Israeli medical innovation, we have ReWalk – a wearable robotic exoskeleton developed by ReWalk Robotics. This life-changing device provides powered hip and knee motion, allowing individuals with spinal cord injuries to walk again and providing greater independence and improved quality of life.

These seven Israeli medical inventions are only a few examples of the incredible healthcare innovations developed in Israel. From diabetes management and infant safety to breast cancer treatment and mobility for those with spinal cord injuries, Israel’s medical technology sector is transforming healthcare and saving lives around the world!