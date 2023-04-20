Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.

Psalms

122:

6

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

April 20, 2023

< 1 min read

The Israel Defense Forces struck assets belonging to Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah in southern Syria overnight Tuesday, according to foreign reports.

According to reports, the military fired artillery at targets in Quneitra in the Syrian-held part of the Golan Heights.

The IDF on Wednesday morning dropped leaflets in the area warning the Syrian army against working with Hezbollah.

The Israeli military did not comment on the reports but said that a Skylark drone conducting a routine operation crashed overnight in Syria.

The unmanned aerial vehicle suffered a technical malfunction and an investigation into the incident has been opened.

The military added that there was no danger of critical information being leaked.

Earlier this month, the IDF struck targets in Syria in response to six rockets fired towards the Golan Heights. Among the targets were a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radar systems and artillery posts.

“The IDF sees the State of Syria responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the IDF said.

The military regularly conducts airstrikes in Syria with a view to preventing Iran and its terror proxies, foremost among them Lebanon-based Hezbollah, from developing permanent military infrastructure with which to open a front against the Jewish state.

Share this article

Related articles

PA chief Abbas, senior Hamas officials in Saudi Arabia

JNS

JNS

Hamas delegation to Saudi Arabia hopes to restore ties

JNS

JNS

Lawyer group calls for UN to fire ‘special rapporteur’ Francesca Albanese

JNS

JNS

Iran exploited Syrian earthquake to smuggle weapons, military equipment

JNS

JNS

Donate to the Middle East category

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .