Israel’s 75th Birthday – 8 days to go, 8 water hikes to know

Israel’s 75th birthday is almost here and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our state’s birth with you! Join Israel365 on a journey as we count down the days to Yom Ha’atzmaut! From stunning landscapes to cultural experiences, get ready to explore the beauty of Israel, and it’s people.

Let the countdown begin!

Israel is a country blessed with natural beauty, and it’s no wonder that hiking is one of the most popular activities among locals and tourists alike. If you’re looking to explore some of the most stunning water hikes in Israel, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top eight water hikes in Israel that are guaranteed to take your breath away:

Nahal David, in Eid Gedi, near the Dead Sea on July 19, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Nahal David: Located in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the eastern shore of the Dead Sea, Nahal David is a true oasis in the desert. This relatively easy hike leads to beautiful waterfalls and pools that are perfect for a refreshing dip. With its family-friendly trail and year-round water, Nahal David is an ideal destination for hikers of all ages and skill levels.



Banias Waterfall: Tucked away in the Banias Nature Reserve in northern Israel, the Banias Waterfall is a sight to behold. Fed by the Banias Stream, the waterfall cascades down into a natural pool surrounded by lush greenery. The hike to the waterfall is relatively easy, making it a popular destination for families and nature lovers.



Nahal Arugot: Deep in the heart of the desert, Nahal Arugot is a picturesque hiking trail that takes you along a creek filled with pleasant, year-round water. This hike features multiple stunning waterfalls and refreshing pools that are perfect for swimming. With its easy trail and beautiful scenery, Nahal Arugot is a must-see for anyone visiting Israel.

Israelis enjoy Nahal Arugot, in the Dead Sea area, southern Israel, February 23, 2023. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90

Nahal Kziv: This hiking trail is renowned as one of the most breathtaking in Israel, and it’s easy to see why. With its year-round flowing river, picturesque spring, Crusader fortress, and stunning panoramic views, Nahal Kziv is a true gem. Whether you visit in the spring, summer, fall, or winter, this trail never disappoints.



Ein Prat: Nestled within a stunning National Park, Ein Prat is a beautiful water hike located at the start of the Judean Desert. The canyon features flowing springs of crystal-clear water and several small, kid-friendly pools with playful fish. This hike is perfect for families and nature lovers looking for a refreshing escape from the city.



Ein Hod: Located in the Carmel Mountains in northern Israel, Ein Hod is a beautiful water hike that leads to a series of natural pools and waterfalls. The trail begins with a steep descent into the valley, where the trail follows the Ein Hod Stream. Along the way, hikers can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and forests, and can stop to take a dip in the refreshing pools and waterfalls.



Nahal Snir: Located in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel, Nahal Snir is a popular hiking destination that follows the Snir Stream. The trail offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys, and one of the highlights is the Snir Waterfall, a magnificent cascade of water that is over 20 meters high. Visitors can admire the waterfall from a nearby observation deck or climb down a set of stairs to get closer to the falls.



Yehudiya Stream Trail: This picturesque hiking trail takes you through the Yehudiya Stream and its series of waterfalls and pools. While the trail is relatively challenging and involves several steep ascents and descents, the stunning scenery is well worth the effort. The trail is best tackled in the spring or early summer when the water levels are highest.



Grab your hiking boots, pack your swimsuit, and get ready to explore Israel’s top water hikes. These breathtaking trails are sure to leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated, with memories that will last a lifetime.