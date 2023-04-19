Terrorist who shot two Jews arrested in Nablus

Israeli security forces on early Wednesday apprehended the terrorist who shot and wounded two haredi Jews in Jerusalem, according to a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The terrorist was caught during a raid in the Samarian city of Nablus (biblical Shechem) that included the IDF, Shin Bet and the Border Police’s Yamam counterterrorism unit. No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.



The suspect, a teenager from the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus, was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai praised the quick work of security forces that led to the predawn arrest.

“From the first moment that the police forces from the Jerusalem District and the soldiers of the Border Police rushed to the scene of the attack, we used many forces and together with accurate intelligence we managed to get our hands on the terrorist,” Shabtai said.

“Let every terrorist know that the long arm of the security system will reach wherever he escapes to and wherever he hides,” he added.

Two Breslov Chassidim, aged 48 and 50, were moderately wounded in the terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood on Tuesday morning. They were shot at point-blank range while sitting in a vehicle.

Three terrorists arrested in Jenin

On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli forces arrested three Islamic Jihad operatives in the Jenin refugee camp in northern Samaria, the IDF said. They are suspected of promoting significant terrorist activities.

The operation included personnel from the IDF’s Duvdevan undercover unit and Paratroop Brigade and the Shin Bet.

A car belonging to one of the terrorists was also confiscated.

During the raid, Israeli forces returned fire after terrorists shot and threw explosive devices at them. Palestinian media reported injuries during the fight.

The terrorists—Aa Kareem Ala Adin Ibrahim Ahmad, Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad Jaradat and Amjad Muhammad Ahmad Jaradat—were taken for questioning by the Shin Bet. No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.