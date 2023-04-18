Two wounded in Jerusalem terrorist attack; search for shooter underway

Two people were moderately wounded in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood on Tuesday morning, according to the Israel Police and United Hatzalah.

The pair, according to media reports haredi Jews aged 48 and 50, were in a vehicle when the shooting occurred, and were evacuated to hospital for treatment.

“I was near the tomb of Shimon HaTzadik and received reports of gunfire. I arrived at the scene within a few seconds and provided initial treatment to two people who were in moderate condition,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern.

Jerusalem District police and Border Guard officers launched a manhunt for the shooter, with the assistance of a police helicopter. Police found an improvised submachine gun near the scene of the shooting.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman held a situational assessment with police commanders at the scene.

Judea and Samaria attacks

The attack is the second in as many days, after one Israeli was lightly wounded in a stabbing on Monday at the Gush Etzion Junction in Judea.

Magen David Adom emergency medical service personnel treated a man in his 30s at the scene before evacuating him to hospital. Israeli security forces neutralized the terrorist, according to the Israeli military.

Also on Monday, a shot was fired at Kibbutz Merav from the direction of a village near Jenin in Samaria, the IDF said.

Damage was detected at a house in the kibbutz, with no casualties reported. Israeli forces were searching for the suspects.