Yom HaAtzmaut – Ten Israeli foods we can’t get enough of

Israeli cuisine is a melting pot of flavors and cultures, drawing inspiration from the Middle East, Mediterranean, and beyond. The history of Israeli cuisine reflects the diversity of the country’s population, with influences from Jewish, Arab, Druze, and other communities.

Israeli cuisine is known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and vibrant colors. One of the reasons why Israeli food is so delicious is the emphasis on using local, seasonal ingredients, which ensures that the dishes are always bursting with flavor.

Malabi is a sweet arabic dessert. It originates from Turkey, however, it is commonly eaten throughout Israel. December 26, 2009. Photo by/FLASH90

Whether one is exploring the street food scene in Tel Aviv or dining in a fancy restaurant in Jerusalem, Israeli food is sure to leave a lasting impression on their taste buds.

Sabich, a popular israel street food consisting of Eggplant, potato, egg and tehina. April 12, 2011. Photo by Nicky Kelvin/Flash 90.

Ten days before Yom Haatzmaut (Israel’s Independence Day), here’s a list of our top ten favorites.

Falafel – Fried balls or patties made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, often served in a pita with vegetables and tahini sauce.

Hummus – A dip made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, often served with pita bread.

Shakshuka – A dish of eggs cooked in a spicy tomato sauce with onions and peppers.

Sabich – A sandwich made with pita bread, fried eggplant, hard-boiled eggs, hummus, and salad vegetables.

Schnitzel – Breaded and fried chicken or meat cutlets, often served with fries or salad.

Burekas – Flaky pastry filled with cheese, potato, spinach, or other savory fillings.

Labneh – A tangy yogurt cheese, often served with olive oil and herbs as a dip or spread.

Shawarma – Grilled meat, often chicken or lamb, sliced and served in a pita with vegetables and tahini sauce.

Israeli salad – A chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and herbs, dressed with olive oil and lemon juice.