Palestinian mob attacks church near Bethlehem

Shadi Khalloul, the founder and president of the Israel Christian Aramaic Association (ICAA), posted a video on Twitter showing a mob of Arabs attacking the Christian Church of the Annunciation in Bet Jala, a Christian-majority town that is under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction.

“Another attack on Bet Jala Christian Church (Near Bethlehem) by Palestinian Muslim extremists under the control of Palestinian Authority,” Khalloul wrote. “No idea what’s happening for these Palestinians on this month of Ramadan? Some people claim they are hungry, hmmm”

Khalloul also reported on a similar attack in November 2022 in which Palestinian mobs attacked the Forefathers Orthodox Church in Beit Sahour near the city of Bethlehem.