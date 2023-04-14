Subscribe
Study The Bible
Palestinian mob attacks church near Bethlehem

You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in the land of Egypt.

Exodus

23:

9

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

April 14, 2023

< 1 min read

Shadi Khalloul, the founder and president of the Israel Christian Aramaic Association (ICAA), posted a video on Twitter showing a mob of Arabs attacking the Christian Church of the Annunciation in Bet Jala, a Christian-majority town that is under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction.

“Another attack on Bet Jala Christian Church (Near Bethlehem) by Palestinian Muslim extremists under the control of Palestinian Authority,” Khalloul wrote. “No idea what’s happening for these Palestinians on this month of Ramadan? Some people claim they are hungry, hmmm”

Khalloul also reported on a similar attack in November 2022 in which Palestinian mobs attacked the Forefathers Orthodox Church in Beit Sahour near the city of Bethlehem. 

