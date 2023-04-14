Record number of travelers pass through Ben Gurion Airport

A total of 1,983,428 passengers passed through Ben-Gurion Aiport on 13,490 international and domestic flights in the month of March, making it the busiest month ever in the history of the airport.

This represents a 57% increase over the same month last year. El Al, Israel’s national carrier flew a record 432,365 passengers in March 2023, 22.9 % of the total volume and 50% more than it did in March 2022.

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air was the second largest airline using Ben Gurion’s tarmac, flying 221,798 people, or 11.5% of all the passengers. This was followed by Irish budget airline Ryanair, which flew 134,993 passengers, or 7.05% of the total figure, and Turkish Airlines with 109,978 passengers, and EasyJet with 83,246 passengers.

Dubai was the most popular destination 117,239 travelers, 60% more than March. 2022, passing through Ben Gurion Airport toward the United Arab Emirates.

190,249 passengers were headed for the US, representing nearly 10% of all passenger traffic.