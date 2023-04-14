Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israel’s president expresses optimism on judicial reform compromise

But let justice well up like water, Righteousness like an unfailing stream.

Amos

5:

24

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

April 14, 2023

< 1 min read

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in an interview published on Wednesday expressed optimism that a compromise on judicial reform was possible.

Since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 27 announced a pause in the legislative process until the Knesset’s summer session starts on April 30, Herzog has been holding a series of meetings at his Jerusalem residence with the ruling coalition and the opposition in an attempt to hammer out an agreement.

“There’s a lot of good will in the room since we started the negotiations two weeks ago,” the president told the New York Times, adding that he was “not naïve” but that “I still give it a chance.”

Herzog hosted the latest round of talks on April 3, featuring delegations from the coalition and the opposition. It was preceded by talks in March, which featured the participation of representatives from the non-coalition factions.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meeting with representatives from the United Arab List (Ra’am) on March 29, 2023 at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

The first meeting convened on March 28, with coalition, Yesh Atid and National Unity representatives also present at the opening discussion, which lasted 90 minutes and was closed to the press, as are all of the meetings.

Share this article

Related articles

Israel places restrictions on Easter celebrations in Jerusalem

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Netanyahu announces Gallant will stay defense minister, vows to tackle terror

JNS

JNS

When The Arabs Murdered our Neighbors’ Children

Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

Anti-Israel “New Israel Fund” reveals mass donations to anti-reform protest groups

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Default Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .