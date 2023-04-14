Israel’s president expresses optimism on judicial reform compromise

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in an interview published on Wednesday expressed optimism that a compromise on judicial reform was possible.

Since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 27 announced a pause in the legislative process until the Knesset’s summer session starts on April 30, Herzog has been holding a series of meetings at his Jerusalem residence with the ruling coalition and the opposition in an attempt to hammer out an agreement.

“There’s a lot of good will in the room since we started the negotiations two weeks ago,” the president told the New York Times, adding that he was “not naïve” but that “I still give it a chance.”

Herzog hosted the latest round of talks on April 3, featuring delegations from the coalition and the opposition. It was preceded by talks in March, which featured the participation of representatives from the non-coalition factions.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meeting with representatives from the United Arab List (Ra’am) on March 29, 2023 at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

The first meeting convened on March 28, with coalition, Yesh Atid and National Unity representatives also present at the opening discussion, which lasted 90 minutes and was closed to the press, as are all of the meetings.