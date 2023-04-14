Subscribe
SPECIAL: Israel365 CEO featured on Fox News

April 14, 2023

An intense family anecdote told by Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, was featured on Fox News. The story first posted as an op-ed on Israel365 News, concerned a Passover seder attended by Weisz’s grandmother in western Ukraine in 1943.

“Her father had already been taken to a concentration camp, and so her young mother did her best to lead the service for the six children,” Weisz wrote. “When they reached the part of the Seder that called for opening the door to symbolically welcome Elijah the prophet, two armed Nazis entered their home. Quick on her feet, my grandmother gave the soldiers all the wine on the table, and they left the house.”

“Every year,” Weisz said, “my grandmother reminds her eight grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren of the immortal words of the seder: ‘In every generation, they tried to destroy the Jewish people, but the Holy One Blessed be He, continues to save us from their hands.’”

The op-ed emphasized the hope and salvation offered by the post-war US and, ultimately, the Promised land that was manifested in the holiday of Passover.

CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS ARTICLE

