Hezbollah chief meets Hamas officials in Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with Hamas leaders on Friday in Beirut amid escalating tensions in Israel following a series of terror and rocket attacks.

Among those at the meeting were Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy Saleh al-Arouri, Khalil al-Hayya, head of the terror group’s Arab and Islamic Relations Portfolio and Hamas deputy chief in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas official Osama Hamdan, Iran’s PressTV reported.

“During their meeting, Nasrallah and the Hamas officials reviewed the latest political and field developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the Middle East, especially the recent confrontations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and al-Quds [the Temple Mount],” according to the report.

“The meeting also focused on the possible outcome of the situation in the region,” it added.

On April 6, Hamas launched a 34-rocket barrage at Israel from southern Lebanon, in the most serious attack emanating from the Hezbollah-controlled country since the 2006 war.

The attack drew an Israeli military response, with Israeli Air Force jets hitting more than 10 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip as well as the group’s assets in southern Lebanon.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Friday ordered a call-up of IDF reserves amid the rise in attacks from Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on April 4 that Iran was behind nearly all of the security threats to the Jewish state.

“Iran is responsible for 95% of the security threats against us,” he said at a gathering of the Israel Security Agency and Israel Defense Forces General Staff Forum.