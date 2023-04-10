Leaked Pentagon doc outlines scenarios for “lethal” Israeli involvement in Ukraine war

Among a trove of leaked classified materials from the Pentagon is a document assessing possible scenarios in which Israel could begin supplying offensive weaponry to Ukraine for use in its war against Russia, NBC News reported on Monday.

The Feb. 28 document marked “secret” assesses “pathways” for Jerusalem to provide “lethal aid” to Kyiv. Israel is currently sending Ukraine defensive and intelligence-gathering equipment as well as humanitarian aid.

The Jewish state has to date denied Ukrainian government requests to supply offensive arms for fear of upsetting Russia, which remains the major military force in Syria, where Israel continues to conduct regular airstrikes against Iranian terror assets.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.

According to the document, which NBC News said is one of more than 50 of those leaked that it obtained, the “most plausible” scenario in which Israel would change course would see it adopt a Turkish model under U.S. pressure.

This would mean that like Ankara, Jerusalem would sell Ukraine “lethal defense systems or provides them through third-party entities…[while] offering to host mediation efforts.” Alternative scenarios include Moscow increasing support for Iran’s military programs or proxy efforts in Syria.

The document also outlined the weapons Israel could send such as the Spike fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile and anti-personnel missile, the equivalent of the U.S.-made Javelin missile system.