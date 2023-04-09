Israel hits Syrian military targets after six missiles fired at Golan Heights

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday struck targets in Syria in response to six rockets fired towards the Golan Heights overnight, the military said in a statement.
Among the targets of the Israeli strikes were a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radar systems and artillery posts used by the Syrian Armed Forces, according to the IDF.
The strikes came after Israel earlier destroyed the launchers responsible for attacks via an unmanned aerial vehicle.
תיעוד מתקיפת מרחב הירי מסוריה על ידי כטמ”ם של צה”ל>> pic.twitter.com/B5B3eWCttf
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 9, 2023