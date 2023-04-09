Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israel hits Syrian military targets after six missiles fired at Golan Heights

For it was Hashem's doing to stiffen their hearts to give battle to Yisrael, in order that they might be proscribed without quarter and wiped out, as Hashem had commanded Moshe.

Joshua

11:

20

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

April 9, 2023

< 1 min read

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday struck targets in Syria in response to six rockets fired towards the Golan Heights overnight, the military said in a statement.

Among the targets of the Israeli strikes were a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radar systems and artillery posts used by the Syrian Armed Forces, according to the IDF.

The strikes came after Israel earlier destroyed the launchers responsible for attacks via an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Share this article

Related articles

IDF calls up reserves in preparation for possible large-scale military op

JNS

JNS

Italian tourist killed in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack

JNS

JNS

Fatah celebrates the murder of Israeli brothers

Palestinian Media Watch

Palestinian Media Watch

Revelation: $50 million from Evangelical charity went to Hamas

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Default Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .