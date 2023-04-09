Tens of Thousands Gather At Western Wall for Priestly Blessing

Tens of thousands of worshippers filled the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday morning for the Birkat Hakohanim (priestly blessing) performed en masse at the Kotel during the intermediary days of Passover.

The event is taking place despite tensions on the Temple Mount. Palestinians have been rioting since last week as it is currently the height of Ramadan, a period that has usually marked increased Palestinian violence. Police are on high alert and approximately 2,500 police officers are deployed in Jerusalem today.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated that during the Priestly Blessing, a special prayer will also be held for the safety and security of the citizens of Israel and the nation’s security forces.

The blessing is performed by kohanim, male Jews with priestly heritage who have a clear patrilineal tradition leading back to Aaron the high priest, brother of Moses. The priestly blessing is said daily during the year as part of the morning prayer service, and twice during Sabbath and holiday morning prayer services. Before saying the blessing, men from the tribe of Levi wash the hands of the kohanim. The ritual may only be performed by a kohen and only in the presence of a quorum of ten Jews. A kohen who is under the influence of alcohol or in mourning may not perform the blessing. Demographically, kohanim represent about five percent of the Jewish population. The Temple Institute instituted a registry for the priestly class as a step towards reinstating the Temple service.

The blessing is performed by the priests holding their hands up with the fingers spread in the manner made famous by Leonard Nimoy (a kohen) when he played Spock on the television series Star Trek. The fingers of both hands are separated so as to make five spaces between them; spaces are between the ring finger and middle finger of each hand, between the index finger and thumb of each hand, and the two thumbs touch each other at the knuckle.

The priests then recite Numbers 6:23-27:

May the LORD bless you and guard you, May the LORD make His face shed light upon you and be gracious unto you, May the LORD lift up His face unto you and give you peace.

The bi-annual priestly blessing is an impressive reminder of the glory of the Jewish people coming together as a nation to serve God, something that was entirely lacking until the Jews returned to Jerusalem 56 years ago.