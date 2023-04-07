Subscribe
Study The Bible
BREAKING: Two Israeli women murdered in terrorist shooting

An evil man seeks only to rebel; A ruthless messenger will be sent against him.

Proverbs

17:

11

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

April 7, 2023

< 1 min read

Two women in their 20s were murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack on Route 57 near the Hamra Junction. A third woman who is believed to be in her 40s was seriously wounded. Reports are claiming that the incident began as a vehicular accident that followed a terrorist shooting attack. Their bullet-ridden car was found just before noon on Friday.

United Hatzalah regional paramedic Oded Shabbat, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived I found three people who were in critical condition. Together with other first responders, I performed CPR on the injured in an attempt to save their lives. One injured person was transported by helicopter to the hospital for further care.”

The IDF is currently searching for terrorists.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

Related articles

Update: Israel under attack from all sides

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Gaza terrorists fire 16 rockets at Israel; Israeli hits Hamas targets

JNS

JNS

Two soldiers wounded in terror attack in central Israel

JNS

JNS

Police thwart Hamas Temple Mount shooting plot

JNS

JNS

