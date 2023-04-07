BREAKING: Two Israeli women murdered in terrorist shooting

Two women in their 20s were murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack on Route 57 near the Hamra Junction. A third woman who is believed to be in her 40s was seriously wounded. Reports are claiming that the incident began as a vehicular accident that followed a terrorist shooting attack. Their bullet-ridden car was found just before noon on Friday.

United Hatzalah regional paramedic Oded Shabbat, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived I found three people who were in critical condition. Together with other first responders, I performed CPR on the injured in an attempt to save their lives. One injured person was transported by helicopter to the hospital for further care.”

שתי נשים בשנות ה-20 לחייהן נרצחו ואישה כבת 40 נפצעה קשה בפיגוע ירי בצומת חמרה בצפון בקעת הירדן. מצוד אחר המחבלים שנמלטו מהמקום https://t.co/EFlgSQx8rO

The IDF is currently searching for terrorists.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.