Update: Israel under attack from all sides

The IDF reported that 44 projectiles, including rockets and anti-aircraft missiles, were launched from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel overnight on Thursday after the Passover holiday went out. Nine of the projectiles fell short, landing inside Gaza. 12 landed in the sea. One landed inside the Israeli city of Sderot, striking a home. A mother and her daughter who stayed in a protected room in the home were unharmed. Eight projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

Israel responded by hitting ten Hamas military targets in airstrikes.

16 rockets were launched at southern Israel on Tuesday night. Seven rockets fell in open areas inside Israel. Eight projectiles were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. One rocket hit a factory in the Sderot industrial area, causing damage. No casualties were reported.

In response to rocket fire from Gaza into Israel earlier, the IDF struck weapon manufacturing sites and a storage site belonging to Hamas, in addition to a military compound used for training terrorist operatives. IDF tanks also struck military posts along the security fence. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 5, 2023

Hamas terrorist group fired 34 rockets from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel on Thursday, in the biggest attack emanating from the Hezbollah-controlled country since the 2006 war. According to the Israel Defense Forces, at least five of the projectiles struck within Israel. Another 25 were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, and the remaining four were still being investigated. Two Israelis in the Western Galilee city of Nahariya were lightly wounded by shrapnel from the rockets, which also damaged several locations.

The US State Department responded, supporting the Jewish state’s “right to defend itself.”

“We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. “Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression.”

On Wednesday morning, Arabs rioted on the Temple Mount for the second day in a row, barricading themselves inside the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount. They launched fireworks at police, attacked them with rocks, and started a fire inside the mosque.

1/9 The Israel Police arrested and removed over 350 individuals that violently barricaded themselves in the Temple Mount, including masked individuals, stone and firework hurlers/throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque pic.twitter.com/XT6sXHNBVt — Israel Police (@israelpolice) April 5, 2023

Police said the Palestinians had closed the doors to the mosque and prevented worshipers from leaving in order to barricade themselves inside

דיווחים על עימותים בהר הבית: כוחות הביטחון מנסים להוציא מתפללים ומפרי סדר ממסגד אלאקצא@noabaranes10 pic.twitter.com/qMIpNlxHQe — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 5, 2023

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of Arabs rioted near the city of Umm al-Fahm in Northern Israel, throwing rocks at vehicles on Route 65 and burning tires in the streets.

בעקבות העימותים בהר הבית: מפגינים באום אל פחם מבעירים צמיגים וזורקים אבנים לכיוון כביש 65; כוחות משטרה רבים ומכת”זית במקום, בוצע ירי לאוויר @Adamfaraj14 pic.twitter.com/e4uJ1l5pS8 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 5, 2023

Riots also took place on the southern border on Wednesday night with Arabs from Gaza burning tires and setting off explosive devices adjacent to the security fence.

מתפרעים פלסטינים מפעילים מטענים בסמוך לגדר הגבול ברצועת עזה – כוחות צה”ל פועלים כדי לפזרם @Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/IzI5DPevNp — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 5, 2023

On Wednesday night, a 67-year-old Israeli was attacked by a gang of Palestinian youths in Jerusalem’s Old City as he walked home after the seder. He was pushed and hit with fists before being struck in the face with a metal bar, drawing blood. After warning the Arabs that he was armed, he drew his gun. After the incident, the Israeli police arrested the Jewish man,

On Thursday night, an IDF soldier was wounded in a shooting attack near Geva Binyamin north of Jerusalem. The terrorists fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

On Tuesday, two IDF soldiers were wounded, one seriously, in a stabbing attack at the Tzrifin military base near the city of Rishon Lezion.

Three soldiers were wounded in a car-ramming attack on Saturday.