Hamas fires 34 rockets from Lebanon towards Israel

The Gaza Strip-based Hamas terrorist group fired 34 rockets from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel on Thursday, in the biggest attack emanating from the Hezbollah-controlled country since the 2006 war.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, at least five of the projectiles struck within Israel. Another 25 were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, and the remaining four were still being investigated.

Two Israelis in the Western Galilee city of Nahariya were lightly wounded by shrapnel from the rockets, which also damaged several locations.

A rocket fired from Lebanon strikes the northern Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023. Photo by Fadi Amun/Flash90.

After the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a meeting of the Security Cabinet to discuss possible responses.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) head Ronen Bar held an assessment with top brass at military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Both men were slated to meet with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the evening.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called on world leaders to condemn the attacks, which followed a barrage of rockets fired from Hamas-ruled Gaza on Tuesday and overnight Wednesday.

“First day of Passover. As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north. This is not a coincidence. No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people,” said the top Israeli diplomat.

“I call on the international community to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks on Israel,” he added.