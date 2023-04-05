Gaza terrorists fire 16 rockets at Israel; Israeli hits Hamas targets

Sirens went off in Israel on Tuesday night—the night before Passover—as terrorists launched a total of 16 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

Ten rockets were launched overnight and six in two separate barrages in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

One of the rockets hit a factory in the Sderot industrial area, causing damage. No casualties were reported. Seven rockets fell in open areas while eight more were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

Videos on social media showed Israel’s Iron Dome shooting them down.

Israel’s security establishment estimates that Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is responsible for the attack. Since the beginning of the year, about 60 rockets have been launched from Gaza towards Israel.

In response to the attack, the IDF struck a weapon manufacturing site and an additional weapon manufacturing and storage site belonging to the terror group Hamas in the center of the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported.

“The IDF holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terror activity emanating from the Gaza Strip and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel,” the army said in a statement.

תצלום אוויר של המתחם הצבאי ששימש כמחנה אימונים לפעילי ארגון הטרור חמאס שהותקף על ידי צה”ל: pic.twitter.com/bF0dxpzH6z — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 5, 2023