Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

The Meaning of Passover for Christians

And Moshe said to the people, “Remember this day, on which you went free from Egypt, the house of bondage, how Hashem freed you from it with a mighty hand: no leavened bread shall be eaten.

Exodus

13:

3

(the israel bible)

Pastor Trey Graham

Pastor Trey Graham

,

April 4, 2023

< 1 min read

Pastor Trey Graham explains the deep connection between the Jewish festival of Passover and the Christian holiday of Easter.

Share this article

Related articles

Why are eggs eaten at the Passover Seder meal?

JNS

JNS

Jewish University and Christian group partner to educate devout Christians about their Hebrew roots

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Jews and Christians come together to reinstate the Biblical commandment of the Red Heifer

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Christian University holds Christian-Jewish symposium on the centrality of the land of Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Default Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .