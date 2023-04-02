Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Police thwart Hamas Temple Mount shooting plot

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

April 2, 2023

< 1 min read

The Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) preempted a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, police reported on Sunday.

Omar Abedin, 21, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, is suspected of conspiring to carry out a shooting attack on a bus carrying police officers in the Temple Mount area.

The Shin Bet and Jerusalem District Police’s Central Investigations Unit of conducted an investigation of Abedin over the last month.

The investigation revealed that he identifies with the terror group Hamas and was a participant in activities within the Hamas-identified student cell at Birzeit University near Ramallah.

A few months ago, Abedin started communicating via Facebook with a terrorist operative from Lebanon. The two later switched to chatting on Telegram.

At a certain point, Abedin was asked to carry out a shooting or bomb attack for which he would receive financial aid via other operatives from the Judea and Samaria region. He agreed to the request and planned to carry out the attack.

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office was expected to file an indictment on Sunday.

“The Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police will continue with determination to thwart any intentions to commit terror attacks as well as to locate and expose connections to direct attacks by terrorist elements outside the country,” the police said.

Share this article

Related articles

Three Israelis injured in car-ramming attack in Judea

JNS

JNS

Rabbis petition government to allow Passover sacrifice on Temple Mount; Arabs decry the attempt

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Police remove group from Temple Mount preparing riot

JNS

JNS

Two Israeli soldiers wounded in Huwara shooting

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .