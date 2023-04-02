Three Israelis injured in car-ramming attack in Judea

Three Israelis were wounded on Saturday night in a car-ramming attack near the village of Beit Umar, located northwest of Hebron in Judea.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the victims, all men in their 20s, before evacuating them to the hospital.

One of the men was in serious condition, another was moderately wounded and the third was lightly hurt.

The terrorist was “neutralized,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

“Once again our enemies raised their heads and tried to murder Jews, just because they are Jews, and reminded us of the palpable threats against us,” said Yesha Council head and Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman.

“It’s unfathomable how a religious holiday [Ramadan] turns into a holiday of terrorist attacks. We will continue to build and develop throughout Judea and Samaria and travel on Israel’s roads without fear. We wish those injured a speedy recovery and will pray for them,” he added.

Israeli forces remain on high alert during the monthlong Ramadan holiday and following a series of terrorist attacks.

On Friday, an Arab Israeli from the Bedouin town of Hura, near Be’er Sheva, was shot dead in Jerusalem’s Old City after he attempted to steal an officer’s weapon, police reported.

When officers stopped 26-year-old Mohammed Elasibi for questioning near the Temple Mount, he attacked one of them, grabbing their firearm and firing off two shots.

“A suspect advanced towards the policemen who were at the Chain Gate [entrance to the Mount], and the policemen questioned him. During the conversation, the terrorist rushed towards one of them, who struggled with his bare hands against the terrorist,” said Jerusalem District Cmdr. Doron Turgeman.

“The terrorist managed to pull out a policeman’s weapon and shoot in the direction of two police officers. The officers struggled with the suspect, recovered the weapon and neutralized the terrorist. This area is not covered by cameras when the gate is closed,” he added.

While Elasibi’s family and witnesses disputed the account, Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai on Saturday night said he had “no doubt” about what took place.

“After hearing from the district commander and being privy to all the data regarding the incident, I have no doubt that this is a terrorist attack,” said Shabtai. “The picture here is very clear: This is an attack that was carried out against police officers who were operating at the gate of the Temple Mount in order to allow freedom of worship and maintain order and public safety.”

Shabtai noted that the event was nevertheless under investigation and that it was not possible to discuss all the details.

“We fully support the police officers and commanders who acted. We are in a very sensitive security period, with the police deployed widely throughout the country and working in an expanded format. The police are upright and do their job to the best of their abilities,” he said.