Is Israel Outlawing Christianity

News of proposed legislation in Israel set off a storm this week with implications that, in some way, Israel might be outlawing Christians from practicing or sharing their faith. Thousands or more distressed Christians around the world engaged their Jewish friends in Israel seeking clarification. Jews openly debated the parameters of efforts to convert Jews to Christianity or another faith, specifically in Israel as the Jewish state, and freedom of worship and expressing one’s beliefs. While the bill primarily intended to address efforts to proselytize members of one faith to another, and specifically did single out Christians, there were suggestions that because of how vague the text of the bill was, it could have gone further. The bill was killed, but bad feelings and deep seeded issues remain. Clarity and understanding are needed. Join us as we have an open dialogue about this. Our guests will include a notable panel of Jewish and Christian leaders engaged in building bridges between Jews and Christians. Rabbi Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz is the Senior Reporter for Israel365 News. He made Aliyah in 1991 and served as a combat medic in the IDF. He has had an eclectic career including studying Jewish law, publishing three books, and more. He lives in the Golan Heights with his wife and their four children. Rev. Rebecca J. Brimmer is the International President and CEO of Jerusalem-based Bridges for Peace. She represents Bridges for Peace in many venues globally, in print, radio, television, public meetings, and more. She is an author, and the Editor in Chief of the Dispatch from Jerusalem. She and her husband have resided in Israel since 1990. Shirley Burdick is the founder of Ten Gentiles whose mission is to equip and engage Christians to participate in God’s restoration of Israel alongside the Jewish people. She is a fifth generation Chinese and American Christian. She and her husband have homes in the US and in Jerusalem where they try to spend as much time as possible.