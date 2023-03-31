Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Reps. McCarthy and Stefanik tweet support for Israel, Netanyahu

See a man skilled at his work— He shall attend upon kings; He shall not attend upon obscure men.

Proverbs

22:

29

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 31, 2023

< 1 min read

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and chair of the House Republican Conference Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tweeted support for Israel on Thursday. Their messages came as a reported 30,000 supporters of Israeli judicial reform took to the streets in Tel Aviv.

“Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman and most importantly, a great friend of the United States,” McCarthy wrote. “Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception.”

“I support Netanyahu, and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering,” he added.

Stefanik wrote that “Biden’s hostile comments toward our ally Israel are shameful.”

“Democracies around the world have robust debates over policy issues, yet Israel is the only target of Biden’s hostility and condemnation,” she added. “I am always proud to stand with Israel. It’s time for Joe Biden to do the same,” she said, referring to the U.S. president.

Share this article

Related articles

Desantis to visit Israel next month

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

White House praises Netanyahu’s response to Biden’s judicial reform remarks

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu reject’s Biden’s call to ‘walk away’ from judicial reform

JNS

JNS

White House: No plans for Netanyahu to visit DC

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .