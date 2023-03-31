Typically thought a ‘silent majority,’ government supporters rally in Tel Aviv

On Thursday evening in Tel Aviv, supporters of judicial reform—about 30,000 by some estimates—rallied in Tel Aviv. Photos and videos on social media depicted masses of people and seas of Israeli flags.

Although judicial reform has been shelved until the beginning of May, those in favor of the effort nonetheless gathered publicly to express support for the government.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin wrote in Hebrew on Facebook that “photos of throngs of dear citizens demonstrating in favor of judicial reform strengthen me and warm my heart.” He encouraged those rallying to remain peaceful.

“Our justice and truth are stronger than anything,” he added.

Attorney and political commentator Daniel Tauber told JNS “the fact that supporters of the government, who would typically be thought of as the silent majority, are coming out to the streets is a real show of support for the reforms.”

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi attends a rally in support of judicial reform in Tel Aviv on March 30, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

The demonstrations are driven by millions who voted for the current government feeling “rightly” that their say in society counts for less, said Tauber, who is a member of the Likud Central Committee that approves changes to the party constitution and primary rules, and elects a portion of the list for Knesset.

“Instead of the Parliament deciding the laws and destiny of the country, based on the democratic process of open debate, elections and legislation, we have vetoes being cast by various unelected and undemocratic bodies, from the Supreme Court in its current composition, elite units in the army, the Histadrut, not to mention pressure from the Biden administration and the open prejudice against the reforms from the media, much of which is state-funded,” he added.

“In the face of all that, it’s important that demonstrations of support like this be held to ensure that the reforms, especially on the selection of judges, don’t get compromised to smithereens and actually get approved,” he added.

A man holds a sign that states “There are many politicians. One leader” during a rally in support of judicial reform in Tel Aviv on March 30, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

‘A delicate and sometimes chaotic balance’

Daniel Pomerantz, CEO of RealityCheck Research and former HonestReporting head, told JNS that those following the protests from afar may not realize that they are “democracy in action.”

“They are free, safe and incredibly patriotic,” he said. “At the same time, there is a legitimate need for certain judicial reforms—but to preserve Israel’s democratic character they must be carried out properly. Both sides focus on different concerns, but both sides are characterized by patriotism and a genuine disagreement on what is best for Israel.”

Israel does not have a constitution, so it has to navigate a “delicate and sometimes chaotic balance between the judiciary and the legislature,” according to Pomerantz.

“The current pause in the rush to pass judicial reform legislation indicates that a compromise may be possible, but it’s not clear what form that compromise might take,” he said. “Whether it would preserve and strengthen Israel’s delicate balance or disrupt it and endanger fundamental rights as provided in Israel’s Basic Laws. For this reason, there is a feeling among the protesters that to ensure the former, a degree of sustained pressure is necessary.”

“Israeli internal disagreement has come a long way since the sinking of the ‘Altalena,’ ” in 1948, “and the country may very possibly be on its way to becoming a more mature, stable and free democracy even than it was before,” stated Pomerantz as modern-day Israel approaches its 75th year.

Knesset member Simcha Rothman, who chairs the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, said in Hebrew in a recent television interview: “There is a huge public here with a voice that wants the judicial system repaired.”

“When there was a concern that it would be shelved, it came out to protest,” he said.

Also on Twitter, Miki Zohar, Israeli culture and sports minister, said the demonstration “expressed the pain of an entire camp that won the elections and feels its voice is being disrespected.”

“We promised reform, and God-willing, we’ll bring it,” he added.

James Marlow, an Israel-affairs and political analyst, shared images of the rally on Twitter. “At least 30,000 pro-government, pro-reform supporters are on the streets of Tel Aviv from across the country,” he wrote. “Sadly, some news networks are calling this a far-right demonstration, but I know many normal, mainstream government supporters who traveled to Tel Aviv to show support.”