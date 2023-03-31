Ehud Barak unveils strategy for bringing down Israel’s government

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak revealed his strategy for a “counter-revolution” to bring down the Netanyahu government, speaking in an address to Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, a London-based think tank, on Monday.

Barak, a supporter of the anti-judicial reform protests which have roiled Israel and led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for a temporary halt to the legislation, said he was sure his side would win “because I know our people, and we have even empirical evidence for this.”

He referred to the U.S. research of Professor Erica Chenoweth and political scientist Maria J. Stephan, who co-authored a 2012 book, “Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of Nonviolent Conflict.”

Barak said the two researchers looked at hundreds of civil protests from 1900 to 2006, and “they found a common denominator”—protests that succeeded included 3.5% of the population, or roughly 8% of the adult population, and “tenaciously and persistently” kept up the protests, boycotts and civil disobedience.