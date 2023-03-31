Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Ehud Barak unveils strategy for bringing down Israel’s government

When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.

Proverbs

29:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 31, 2023

< 1 min read

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak revealed his strategy for a “counter-revolution” to bring down the Netanyahu government, speaking in an address to Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, a London-based think tank, on Monday.

Barak, a supporter of the anti-judicial reform protests which have roiled Israel and led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for a temporary halt to the legislation, said he was sure his side would win “because I know our people, and we have even empirical evidence for this.”

He referred to the U.S. research of Professor Erica Chenoweth and political scientist Maria J. Stephan, who co-authored a 2012 book, “Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of Nonviolent Conflict.”

Barak said the two researchers looked at hundreds of civil protests from 1900 to 2006, and “they found a common denominator”—protests that succeeded included 3.5% of the population, or roughly 8% of the adult population, and “tenaciously and persistently” kept up the protests, boycotts and civil disobedience.

Share this article

Related articles

Azerbaijan first Shi’ite country to open embassy in Israel

JNS

JNS

“Anti-reform protesters do not want a Jewish state,” say right-wing activists

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

100,000 rally for reform in Jerusalem

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu to receive White House invite after pausing judicial reform

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .