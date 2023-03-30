Subscribe
Syria: Two soldiers wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus

JNS

JNS

March 30, 2023

< 1 min read

Two Syrian soldiers were wounded on Thursday by an Israeli missile strike near Damascus, according to Syrian state media.

The strike occurred at approximately 9 a.m., with the missiles being launched from the direction of the Golan Heights, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source.

“Two army personnel were injured in the aggression, which also caused some material damages,” the source added.

It is the second strike in Syria attributed to Israel in as many weeks. On March 22, Syrian state media reported an attack in the vicinity of the Aleppo International Airport.

That strike targeted an underground Iranian arms depot at the adjacent Nayrab military airport, according to Reuters. Regional intelligence sources told Reuters that guided missile systems that had been delivered via Iranian military planes were stored there.

Israel did not comment on Thursday’s report.

