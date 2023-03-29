Subscribe
UPDATE: Is Israel On the Brink of CIVIL WAR?

March 29, 2023

< 1 min read

A Palestinian Terrorist opened fire on the IDF in Huwarrah injuring two soldiers. This is the third shooting in the last several weeks, and Israel’s citizens have had enough. The organizers of the anti-government protests called for a “week of paralysis” on the nation of Israel to create so much chaos that the government will be forced to capitulate. Netanyahu fired his Defense Minister and the left responded by blocking a major highway in Tel Aviv and lighting fires. Israel’s “apolitical” President, Isaac Herzog, called on Netanyahu to STOP the Judicial Reforms.

