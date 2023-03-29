Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Tlaib faces backlash for tweet with false accusation against Israeli police 

for the wicked and the deceitful open their mouth against me; they speak to me with lying tongue.

Psalms

109:

2

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 29, 2023

< 1 min read

 Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) shared a tweet on March 26 purporting to show video of Israeli police attacking Palestinian teens in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan, which started on the evening of March 22.

“This is the violent apartheid government of Israel. Don’t look away,” she wrote.

Many Twitter users noted that Tlaib’s comment was completely inaccurate, and Twitter flagged it with a message sharing context from readers. In fact, the video showed Israeli police officers breaking up a fight between Palestinian teenagers at the Damascus Gate who were entering the Old City as hundreds came to celebrate on the second night of the holiday.

The original tweet with the video has been removed. But Tlaib has not deleted her post, which has been viewed 1.5 million times, and has 10,500 likes and more than 3,100 retweets.

“No Rashida! Palestinian teens were fighting each other and causing a public disturbance,” tweeted watchdog group Honest Reporting. “Israeli police came in to restore the peace. Spreading lies and misinformation is unbecoming of a congresswoman.”

The Democratic Majority for Israel added on Twitter: “This is just the latest in your pattern of using false reports to delegitimize and demonize the world’s only Jewish state.” It urged the congresswoman to remove the post.

Also on Twitter, the Republican Jewish Coalition posted: “Another day, another blatant anti-Israel lie by Rashida Tlaib—and no one in House Democratic Party leadership will hold her accountable.”

Share this article

Related articles

Bones of ‘victims in the name of science,’ including Jews, buried in Berlin

JNS

JNS

New ADL ‘audit’ finds 2022 had highest levels of antisemitism in 44 years

JNS

JNS

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces new group, ‘Progressives for Israel’

JNS

JNS

Oporto Jewish Community calls on Portuguese President to issue a public apology for “Soviet-style Antisemitism”

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .